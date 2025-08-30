Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyz Republic Independence Day


2025-08-30 11:00:19

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic on August 31 as they celebrate Kyrgyz Independence Day.

For 34 years, the United States has supported the Kyrgyz Republic’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. In recent years, our countries have expanded people-to-people ties and improved economic and security cooperation. We are proud of the partnerships we have established with the Kyrgyz Republic and the warm relations between our peoples.

As the Kyrgyz Republic celebrates its independence, the United States reaffirms its commitment to deepening the friendship between our countries and advancing opportunities for prosperity for both our nations.

