São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, August 24, 2025


2025-08-30 10:08:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday in SP still swings: a 19:00 rap celebration on Paulista, a sunrise-through-noon after at D-EDGE, and a free New-Orleans-style festival afternoon at Villa-Lobos. Add a Pinheiros club session or a jazz house for the warm-up. Top Picks Tonight Rodrigo Ogi & Banda -“10 anos do disco RÁ” @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A one-off album-anniversary show in the city's flagship jazz room - lyrical, tight, and seated.
  • Time: 19:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3179-0050
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Entrance (source): sector pricing via Eventim (check checkout)
  • Tickets: Eventim - event page
SUPERAFTER - P2: DJ Murphy (Long Set) @ D-EDGE (Barra Funda) Why we picked it: The city's signature Sunday after - curated rooms and a marathon headline set.
  • Time: 05:00–12:00
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3665-9500
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): advance lots via Ingresse; door TBD by capacity
  • Tickets: Ingresse - SUPERAFTER
Bourbon Street Fest - Parque Villa-Lobos (Abertura) Why we picked it: Free, New-Orleans-style outdoor program to close your afternoon before the night run.
  • Time: 13:00–19:00
  • Address: Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2001 – Alto de Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05461-010
  • Phone (park): +55 (11) 2683-6302
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance (source): Free (festival opening day)
  • Program info: VisiteSP - festival note
Also Notable Tonight “Marinheiras” - Sunday Party @ Heavy House (Pinheiros) Why we picked it: Indie/club crossover with outdoor-patio energy - a great pre-show or alternative plan.
  • Time: 17:00–00:30
  • Address: Rua Benjamim Egas, 297 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05418-030
  • Phone: +55 (11) 98155-9600
  • Website: instagram/heavyhouse___
  • Entrance (source): Sympla lots (see checkout)
  • Tickets: Sympla - event
Livio Almeida Quarteto @ JazzB (Vila Buarque) Why we picked it: Early-evening jazz in an intimate room - perfect glide before Blue Note or the club.
  • Time: 17:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43 – São Paulo – SP, 01223-011
  • Phone: +55 (11) 3257-4290
  • Website: jazz b.net
  • Entrance (source): reserve/seat via JazzB (pricing at booking)
  • Listing: see agenda
