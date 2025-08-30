São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Sunday, August 24, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, August 24, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday in SP still swings: a 19:00 rap celebration on Paulista, a sunrise-through-noon after at D-EDGE, and a free New-Orleans-style festival afternoon at Villa-Lobos. Add a Pinheiros club session or a jazz house for the warm-up. Top Picks Tonight Rodrigo Ogi & Banda -“10 anos do disco RÁ” @ Blue Note São Paulo (Paulista) Why we picked it: A one-off album-anniversary show in the city's flagship jazz room - lyrical, tight, and seated.
-
Time: 19:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação, São Paulo – SP, 01311-300
Phone: +55 (11) 3179-0050
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Entrance (source): sector pricing via Eventim (check checkout)
Tickets: Eventim - event page
-
Time: 05:00–12:00
Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda, São Paulo – SP, 01156-001
Phone: +55 (11) 3665-9500
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): advance lots via Ingresse; door TBD by capacity
Tickets: Ingresse - SUPERAFTER
-
Time: 13:00–19:00
Address: Av. Prof. Fonseca Rodrigues, 2001 – Alto de Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05461-010
Phone (park): +55 (11) 2683-6302
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
Entrance (source): Free (festival opening day)
Program info: VisiteSP - festival note
-
Time: 17:00–00:30
Address: Rua Benjamim Egas, 297 – Pinheiros, São Paulo – SP, 05418-030
Phone: +55 (11) 98155-9600
Website: instagram/heavyhouse___
Entrance (source): Sympla lots (see checkout)
Tickets: Sympla - event
-
Time: 17:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43 – São Paulo – SP, 01223-011
Phone: +55 (11) 3257-4290
Website: jazz b.net
Entrance (source): reserve/seat via JazzB (pricing at booking)
Listing: see agenda
