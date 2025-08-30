National Guard Armed In Washington, 19-State Expansion Planned, Chicago And New York Next
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office that federal crime reduction efforts, supported by the National Guard in Washington, D.C., would soon expand to other cities, with Chicago next in line and New York City under consideration. His remarks followed Pentagon confirmation that Guard members in the capital are now patrolling with firearms and that deployments will widen to 19 states through mid-November. Nearly 2,000 National Guard troops are already active in Washington , according to the Department of Defense, and another 1,700 will mobilize nationwide in the coming weeks. Defense officials described the decision to arm Guard personnel as“common sense,” emphasizing public safety. Texas is expected to host the largest contingent. The Pentagon identified 19 states for additional mobilizations: Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. These deployments are set to reinforce federal and local operations against violent crime and illegal immigration. Trump said the Guard's presence in the capital had reduced crime and praised cooperation between federal troops and local police. He argued that residents in Chicago wanted stronger intervention, citing dissatisfaction with city leadership. He called Chicago“a mess” and pledged that federal forces would restore order there. National Guard Armed in Washington, 19-State Expansion Planned, Chicago and New York Next Experts caution that while visible military deployments often create immediate deterrence, they do not resolve long-term crime drivers. Jeff Wenninger, a retired police lieutenant, explained that short-term reductions can fade once forces leave, with crime either resurging locally or shifting elsewhere. He stressed that durable progress requires clear objectives and long-term strategies, not temporary troop surges. Multi-agency coordination adds further complications. Questions about authority, training, and chain of command often emerge when federal and local forces operate together. Analysts note that without precise planning, overlapping jurisdictions can reduce effectiveness. The dynamics in Washington highlight these challenges. The city has about 700,000 residents, but violent crime concentrates in Wards 7 and 8, home to roughly 73,000 people. Deployments primarily affect these neighborhoods, leaving concerns that residents there experience heavy policing, while others perceive only indirect benefits. Officials underline that both reduced crime and improved public confidence in safety must be achieved. The Pentagon confirmed that the expanded operations will continue through fall. Analysts stress that their effectiveness will only become clear after crime data is reviewed over several months. The key question is whether federal intervention delivers lasting safety improvements or merely shifts problems until troops withdraw.
