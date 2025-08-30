Vance On Ukraine: U.S. Sees Russian Concessions, Rules Out Troop Deployment
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a Meet the Press interview, Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed the FBI is searching former Ambassador John Bolton's home and office as part of an ongoing investigation. He declined specifics, saying the process will be“driven by law, not politics,” and indicated classified materials could be among the issues. Vance said he assumes Bolton has not been detained and rejected the idea that the inquiry is retaliation for Bolton's criticism of President Trump. On Ukraine, Vance said the administration's “energetic diplomacy” has produced limited Russian flexibility, citing acknowledgments of Ukraine's post-war territorial integrity, no puppet government in Kyiv, and some form of security guarantees. He noted the Russians rejected a cease-fire proposal and that talks move in“fits and starts,” but argued progress is still possible. He condemned a Russian strike on an American-owned facility in Ukraine, saying it underscores the need to end the war. He reiterated there will be no U.S. boots on the ground. Sanctions are not off the table, he said, but will be applied case by case. He pointed to tariffs on China and secondary measures affecting other countries, adding that pressure could be tightened or eased based on negotiations. Turning to U.S. politics, Vance defended Republican redistricting moves as a response to Democratic gerrymanders and to congressional apportionment that counts undocumented immigrants. Vance on Ukraine: U.S. Sees Russian Concessions, Rules Out Troop Deployment He argued this leaves some states under-represented and others over-represented, framing GOP efforts as an attempt at“basic fairness.” On public safety, Vance highlighted the National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., and said violent crime has fallen sharply in recent days, arguing stricter enforcement can make cities safer and describing outcomes as policy choices. Looking ahead, Vance downplayed 2028 speculation, saying his focus is on governing with President Trump. He called the 2026 midterms the next key political test and said politics will“take care of itself” if the administration delivers on security, prosperity, and de-escalation abroad.
