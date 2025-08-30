FY Energy Launches BTC Cloud Computing Contracts Backed By Green Energy As Institutional Demand Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Jersey City, Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amid growing institutional participation and regulatory milestones in the cryptocurrency sector, FY Energy is proud to announce the official launch of its cloud computing contracts, powered entirely by renewable energy infrastructure.

This development coincides with a transformative shift in the global crypto landscape: Bitcoin ETFs are now driving record-high trading volumes across U.S. and European exchanges, signaling increased regulatory recognition and institutional capital inflow into the market. As traditional finance embraces blockchain assets, FY Energy is responding with infrastructure that aligns with both sustainability goals and network support.

Green-Powered Computing for the Next Phase of Adoption

FY Energy's cloud computing contracts allow users to deploy hashing power via a simple, secure cloud interface, eliminating the need for hardware procurement, maintenance, or power management. Contracts are hosted on solar- and wind-powered data centers, supporting a new standard of eco-conscious mining participation.

The platform provides full transparency, real-time performance dashboards, and smart contract–based payouts - ensuring that every BTC output is backed by verifiable computing efficiency and green energy compliance.

“Bitcoin is no longer just a digital asset - it's becoming a regulated, institutionally adopted infrastructure layer,” said an FY Energy spokesperson.“We believe users should have the ability to support Bitcoin's decentralised security model while maintaining sustainability and simplicity. That's what our BTC cloud contracts deliver.”

Key Features of FY Energy's BTC Cloud Contracts



No Hardware Required : Users can activate mining power remotely, with full backend operation managed by FY Energy's encrypted cloud system.

Renewable-Powered Nodes : All computing power runs on a globally distributed network of solar and wind energy farms .

Smart Contract Payouts : BTC rewards are distributed automatically through secure, audited contracts.

Flexible Contract Options : Users can choose from short-term or extended contracts based on network conditions and personal preferences. Scalable Infrastructure : High-performance ASIC hardware is deployed in real-time to meet network difficulty levels.

Institutional Interest, Regulatory Maturity, and Energy Accountability

The approval and success of multiple Bitcoin ETFs have sparked a surge in BTC trading volume and demand for compliant, sustainable participation methods. With regulators focusing on carbon accountability and infrastructure transparency, FY Energy's clean mining model offers an ideal on-ramp for individuals and businesses seeking to support the Bitcoin network responsibly.

As hashrate distribution becomes a matter of global security and decentralisation, FY Energy's infrastructure contributes to a more resilient ecosystem-dispersed, verifiable, and emissions-aware.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy is a leader in clean-powered blockchain infrastructure. Specialising in encrypted cloud services and Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work computing, FY Energy operates a growing fleet of renewable-powered data centres, enabling users to participate in the crypto economy with speed, security, and sustainability at the core.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FY Energy is a cloud computing service provider and not an investment company. This article is for informational purposes only. Customers should carefully consider their needs before engaging in any cloud computing services.

Risks



Technology Risk: The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues.

Market Risk: The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market. Security Risk: While we employ enhanced security protocols, no system is completely immune to cyber threats, which could result in data loss or unauthorised access.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Herman Grady

Email: ...

Web:

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952





Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

