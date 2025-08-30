Modi Refusal To Back Trump's Nobel Prize Push Soured India-US Ties: Report Reveals Explosive Phone Call
During the phone call on June 17, Trump said“how proud he was of ending the military escalation” and“mentioned that Pakistan was going to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize”, the Times reported, citing interviews with unnamed people in New Delhi and Washington.“The not-so-subtle implication, according to people familiar with the call, was that Mr Modi should do the same,” the report said.
The PM reportedly told Trump that US involvement“had nothing to do with the recent cease-fire”, and that matters had been“settled directly between India and Pakistan”. The report added,“Mr Trump largely brushed off Mr Modi's comments, but the disagreement – and Mr Modi's refusal to engage on the Nobel – has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders...”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment