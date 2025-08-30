Modi Refusal To Back Trump's Nobel Prize Push Soured India-US Ties: Report Reveals Explosive Phone Call

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 sought New Delhi's backing for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, The New York Times reported. Trump claimed credit for ending India-Pakistan hostilities after India's May 7 Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack-a claim New Delhi has repeatedly pushed back on.

During the phone call on June 17, Trump said“how proud he was of ending the military escalation” and“mentioned that Pakistan was going to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize”, the Times reported, citing interviews with unnamed people in New Delhi and Washington.“The not-so-subtle implication, according to people familiar with the call, was that Mr Modi should do the same,” the report said.

The PM reportedly told Trump that US involvement“had nothing to do with the recent cease-fire”, and that matters had been“settled directly between India and Pakistan”. The report added,“Mr Trump largely brushed off Mr Modi's comments, but the disagreement – and Mr Modi's refusal to engage on the Nobel – has played an outsize role in the souring relationship between the two leaders...”