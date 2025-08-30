Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The acting director general of Kuwait Credit Bank declared that the cabinet had issued resolution approving renewal of the financial portfolio to fund expansion and repair of private houses for a 20-year period as of August 10, 2025.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait will host the world modern pentathlon tournament for under 19 athletes and the championship for peers aged below 15 in 2028, the International Modern Pentathlon Union announced.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced that a fire broke out at the Mutlaa fresh water towers construction site.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior announced that trucks will be restricted from main roads starting September 1, 2025, through June 14, 2026.
GAZA - At least 66 Palestinians were martyred and 345 others wounded due to the ongoing Israeli occupation atrocities in Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
RAMALLAH - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated the urgency of ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
ADEN - The Houthi militia acknowledged that its "prime minister" Ahmad Ghaleb Al-Rahawi and a number of "ministers" died in the Israeli air strike on Sanaa city on Thursday.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Army declared the troops found and dismantled an espionage devise planted by the Israeli occupation in South Lebanon.
WASHINGTON - A United States federal appeals court rejected President Donald Trump's claim that emergency powers authorized him to impose tariffs on America's trading partners.
CAIRO - A passenger train speeding from Marsa Matrouh to Cairo veered off the track causing an accident that killed three people and injured 94 others.
KUALA LUMPUR - The Indonesian authorities declared that three people died and at least five others were wounded in an arson targeting a local parliamentary building in the city of Makassar. (end)
ibi
ibi
