Health Experts Discuss 2026-2029 Economic Modernization Plan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Health experts on Saturday discussed Jordan's 2026–2029 executive program under the Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) in a session held at the Prime Ministry, highlighting the plan as a pivotal step to advance healthcare and strengthen its contribution to the national economy.The meeting addressed updated initiatives, ongoing projects in the health sector, and the methodology for selecting new projects to be included in the upcoming program.Health Minister Ibrahim Al Bdour outlined the sector's strategic goals, led by achieving universal health coverage, ensuring sustainability of services, and enhancing primary healthcare within a fully integrated digital system.He underscored the importance of developing medical tourism to position Jordan as an affordable destination with high-quality care while promoting good governance, accountability, transparency, financial sustainability, cross-sectoral cooperation, and investment in a skilled workforce. He also cited innovation, excellence in patient safety, and adherence to international quality standards among the ministry's priorities.Al Bdour pointed to recent achievements, including the launch of the National Strategy for Quality and Patient Safety, the inauguration of the Jordan Digital Health Center, and a model medical warehouse in Yajouz, Zarqa governorate, alongside the renovation of 11 medical warehouses in the northern and southern regions.He said six new health centers had been opened, electronic billing activated in 40 centers, Princess Iman Hospital in Ma'adi expanded, and a dialysis unit established at the Amman Field Hospital. Work is continuing on the expansion of Princess Basma Teaching Hospital in Irbid.The ministry has also launched 64 new e-services for continuous professional development, signed an agreement to establish a new hospital in Madaba with an 88 million dinar foreign investment, digitized 30 hospitals and 276 health centers, and introduced remote medicine delivery services.An agreement with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center will allocate JD124 million from the 2026 state budget to cover cancer treatment for 4.1 million Jordanians under the Cancer Care Insurance (CCI) program.Hospital bed density remains stable at 1.4 beds per 1,000 people, while the health workforce has grown from 104,199 in 2022 to 118,033 in 2024.Al Bdour said the program's future priorities include establishing specialized hospitals and health centers, strengthening medical staff training through academic partnerships, and improving patient experience via unified quality standards and performance monitoring.Senator Yassin Husban, chair of the Senate's Health, Environment and Population Committee, said healthcare reform requires stronger governance, unifying health insurance funds, and integrated efforts, noting Jordan's strong medical capacity and infrastructure.Lower House Health Committee chair Shaher Shatanawi stressed the role of the private sector in easing pressure on the system, the importance of achieving universal health insurance, and tackling waste in medicines, which costs tens of millions of dinars.Royal Medical Services Director General Brig. Gen. Sahel Hammouri emphasized cooperation with the Health Ministry and the private sector, noting that all specialties are available and future projects will be implemented in partnership.Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Rana Obeidat said electronic integration between Health Ministry institutions and Royal Medical Services supports treatment protocols, inventory management, and waste reduction.Fadia Samarah, head of the civil society group Himmetna, underlined NGOs' role in improving healthcare quality and strengthening primary care, citing an initiative to upgrade 25 government health centers.Private Hospitals Association President Fawzi Hammouri called for public-private partnerships to alleviate pressure on the Health Ministry, saying private hospitals could absorb demand, expedite services, and exchange medicines with public institutions.Health Ministry Secretary General Elham Khreisat highlighted governance, transparency, accelerating digital transformation, and upgrading the health information system among key initiatives.Participants concluded by stressing the need to boost and regulate medical tourism, enforce governance, ensure efficient spending, support medical research and academic institutions, foster cross-sector cooperation, and provide predictive health services aligned with global developments.