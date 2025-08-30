More Than 70% Of De-Occupied Kherson Region Cleared Of Mines
“Over the past seven days, sappers have surveyed more than 1,200 hectares on the right bank of the Kherson region,” the statement reads.
It is noted that within a week, sappers discovered 1,040 explosive devices.Read also: Over 5,000 hectares cleared of explosives in de-occupied territories in July
According to the infographic, 70.5% of the region's territory has now been demined.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of July 7, sappers had cleared 69% of the de-occupied territory in Kherson region.
Illustrative photo / State Special Transport Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment