More Than 70% Of De-Occupied Kherson Region Cleared Of Mines

“Over the past seven days, sappers have surveyed more than 1,200 hectares on the right bank of the Kherson region,” the statement reads.

It is noted that within a week, sappers discovered 1,040 explosive devices.

Over 5,000 hectares cleared of explosives in de-occupied territories in July

According to the infographic, 70.5% of the region's territory has now been demined.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of July 7, sappers had cleared 69% of the de-occupied territory in Kherson region.

