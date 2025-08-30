Fire Erupts At Al-Mutlaa Water Towers Construction Site, No Injuries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Saturday that a fire broke out at the Mutlaa fresh water towers construction site.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Eng. Fatimah Jawaher Hayat, confirmed in a press statement that the fire resulted in limited material damage and no human casualties.
She pointed out that fire squads were bringing the fire under control and the ministry would continue to follow up on the execution of the project according to its timetable.
Hayat added that an investigation had been launched to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident and to take the necessary measures to prevent future reoccurrences.
The ministry expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior for their quick response and immediate presence at the scene. (end)
fr
The ministry's official spokesperson, Eng. Fatimah Jawaher Hayat, confirmed in a press statement that the fire resulted in limited material damage and no human casualties.
She pointed out that fire squads were bringing the fire under control and the ministry would continue to follow up on the execution of the project according to its timetable.
Hayat added that an investigation had been launched to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident and to take the necessary measures to prevent future reoccurrences.
The ministry expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior for their quick response and immediate presence at the scene. (end)
fr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment