Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fire Erupts At Al-Mutlaa Water Towers Construction Site, No Injuries


2025-08-30 07:04:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Saturday that a fire broke out at the Mutlaa fresh water towers construction site.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Eng. Fatimah Jawaher Hayat, confirmed in a press statement that the fire resulted in limited material damage and no human casualties.
She pointed out that fire squads were bringing the fire under control and the ministry would continue to follow up on the execution of the project according to its timetable.
Hayat added that an investigation had been launched to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident and to take the necessary measures to prevent future reoccurrences.
The ministry expressed its sincere thanks and appreciation to the Kuwait Fire Force and the Ministry of Interior for their quick response and immediate presence at the scene. (end)
