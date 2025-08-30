At The Launch Of Liberia's National Action Plan On Youth, Peace, And Security, Deputy Special Representative Of The Secretary-General (DSRSG) Barrie Freeman Reaffirmed The United Nation's (UN) Resolve To Support The Youth, Peace And Security Agenda
As part of UNOWAS continued engagement, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Ms. Barrie Freeman, concluded today a two-day visit to Liberia to support the launching of the National Action Plan on Youth, Peace, and Security (PAN/JPS).
Anchored in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 and its subsequent resolutions 2419 and 2535, Liberia's NAP/YPS is a strategic framework to guide and unify collective efforts of the government, youth groups, civil society institutions and various partners in promoting youth engagement in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and sustainable development.
The launch ceremony which took place at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Friday 29 August, brought together government officials, youth organizations, civil society actors, and international partners in a call to action.
In her intervention, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Ms. Barrie Freeman, saluted the government's commitment to prioritizing youth empowerment as a foundation for a peaceful and stable future, and reaffirmed the United Nations resolve to supporting Liberia in advancing the youth peace and security agenda, mobilizing resources, and creating lasting impact for future generations.
On behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah said the NAP is“a statement of our collective belief in the power, potential, and promise of Liberia's youth,” adding that“the success of the NAP will depend on coordinated action across all sectors.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
