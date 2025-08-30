Real Strengthens Against Dollar As Markets Await Fed Signals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading Economics data shows the Brazilian real gained ground against the dollar on Friday morning, with USD/BRL settling at 5.4324 after closing Thursday at 5.4329.
The modest strengthening reflects continued market consolidation within August's established trading range.
Technical analysis reveals mixed signals across major indicators. The Relative Strength Index stands at 43.98, indicating neutral momentum without clear directional bias.
MACD levels show a buy signal at -0.0239, while momentum indicators registered positive readings.
However, most moving averages maintain sell signals , with the 200-day simple moving average at 5.7413 well above current levels.
Brazil's Central Bank maintained its aggressive monetary stance with the Selic rate at 15 percent, the highest level since July 2006.
The July monetary policy meeting minutes emphasized persistent inflation concerns and warned about trade tariff impacts from US policies.
Bank officials stated the tariff increases create significant sectoral impacts with uncertain aggregate effects.
The real has strengthened nearly 17 percent against the dollar since late December 2024, reaching its strongest level since June 2024 earlier this month.
Exchange rate data shows the currency traded at 5.40 per dollar on August 12, marking a 14-month high before settling into current consolidation patterns.
Brazilian inflation showed modest improvement in July, decelerating to 5.23 percent annually from 5.35 percent in June.
Real Strengthens Against Dollar as Markets Await Fed Signals
Monthly inflation registered 0.26 percent, up slightly from June's 0.24 percent reading. These figures remain above the government's target ceiling, supporting the central bank's restrictive policy stance.
Global factors continue influencing real performance. The Dollar Index weakened from January highs near 109.6 to current levels around 98.3, pressured by Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and concerns about US fiscal policies.
Market participants await clarity on September Fed decisions following recent dovish signals from policymakers. Currency flows reflect cautious optimism among institutional investors.
The EWZ Brazil ETF showed increased activity with volumes averaging 25-45 million shares during recent sessions.
Political developments, including potential 2026 election dynamics, added another layer of market consideration.
The yellow Global Liquidity Index line visible in trading charts correlates with real strength phases, indicating broader emerging market currency sensitivity to international liquidity conditions.
This relationship suggests continued vulnerability to external funding shifts despite domestic monetary tightening.
Support levels hold near 5.3800, representing August lows, while resistance appears around 5.5000.
The narrow trading range reflects market uncertainty pending clearer signals from both Brazilian fiscal policy and US monetary decisions.
Commodity exports continue supporting the currency through record soybean shipments and stable energy sector performance.
Brazil exported 12.3 million tons of soybeans in July, up 9 percent year-over-year, providing steady dollar inflows.
