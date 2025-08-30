Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 30, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday in Rio = a world-class jazz concert on Flamengo's waterfront, a 12-year LGBTQIAPN+ celebration in the Port Zone, and a downtown reggaeton takeover-plus two strong alternates. Every pick below is verified with official venu or ticketing pages.
Top Picks Tonight
Pat Metheny -“Dream Box / MoonDial Tour” @ Vivo Rio (Aterro do Flamengo)
Why picked: Jazz guitar legend on a one-night stop in Rio-blue-chip sound and sightlines.
V de Viadão -“12 Anos de História Clubber” @ Sacadura 154 (Saúde)
Why picked: A milestone 12-year edition of one of Rio's defining LGBTQIAPN+ parties.
ROMPIENDO (reggaeton) @ TRAUMA (Centro)
Why picked: A fresh, perreo-heavy latinx night in an intimate downtown room.
Also Notable Tonight
Fiesta Latina“Baila Baila” - Reggaeton Night @ Club Substation (Copacabana)
Rebobina (80s/90s/00s) @ Rio Scenarium (Lapa/Centro)
Route
20:00 Vivo Rio → 23:00 V de Viadão ou ROMPIENDO → late Copa no Substation.
Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, August 30, 2025
