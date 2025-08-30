Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, August 30, 2025


2025-08-30 03:10:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday in Rio = a world-class jazz concert on Flamengo's waterfront, a 12-year LGBTQIAPN+ celebration in the Port Zone, and a downtown reggaeton takeover-plus two strong alternates. Every pick below is verified with official venu or ticketing pages.
Top Picks Tonight

Pat Metheny -“Dream Box / MoonDial Tour” @ Vivo Rio (Aterro do Flamengo)
Why picked: Jazz guitar legend on a one-night stop in Rio-blue-chip sound and sightlines.

  • Start: 20:00 (house opens 19:00)
  • Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Parque do Flamengo, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20021-140
  • Phone: +55 (21) 2272-2901
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/eventos/pat-metheny
  • Entrance: a partir de R$110 (meia) / R$220 (inteira) - venda via Ticket360
  • Tickets: Ticket360






V de Viadão -“12 Anos de História Clubber” @ Sacadura 154 (Saúde)
Why picked: A milestone 12-year edition of one of Rio's defining LGBTQIAPN+ parties.

  • Start: 23:00–08:00
  • Address: R. Sacadura Cabral, 154 – Saúde, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20081-262
  • Phone: +55 (21) 2263-0667
  • Website: shotgun (evento)
  • Entrance: a partir de R$90 (lotes no Shotgun)
  • Tickets: Shotgun








ROMPIENDO (reggaeton) @ TRAUMA (Centro)
Why picked: A fresh, perreo-heavy latinx night in an intimate downtown room.

  • Start: 23:00–05:00
  • Address: R. do Carmo, 58 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: não divulgado
  • Website: RA event
  • Entrance: porta/TBD (ver RA)
  • Tickets/RSVP: Resident Advisor


Also Notable Tonight

Fiesta Latina“Baila Baila” - Reggaeton Night @ Club Substation (Copacabana)

  • Start: 23:00–05:00
  • Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
  • Phone (WhatsApp): +55 (21) 97256-3908
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow co
  • Entrance: a partir de R$50 (Shotgun)
  • Tickets: Shotgun - event



Rebobina (80s/90s/00s) @ Rio Scenarium (Lapa/Centro)

  • Start: a partir de 20:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104
  • Website: Sympla - evento
  • Entrance: Inteira R$60 / Meia R$30 (Sympla)
  • Tickets: Sympla


Route
20:00 Vivo Rio → 23:00 V de Viadão ou ROMPIENDO → late Copa no Substation.

Rio Nightlife Guide for Saturday, August 30, 2025

