PM Modi Speaks With Ukraine's Zelensky Ahead Of Meeting With Russia's Putin, Second Call In A Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders in August.

Talking about his conversation with Zelensky, PM Modi thanked the Ukrainian leader for his call and confirmed India's support to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” he wrote in a post on X.

The call comes days ahead of the PM's meeting with Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in China. PM Modi and Volodymyr Zelensky earlier spoke on 11 August, when the latter dialed him.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said President Zelensky shared his perspective on the recent developments related to the Ukraine conflict.

“Prime Minister thanked President Zelensky and reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard,” the PMO said in its statement.

PM Modi and Zelensky leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership. They discussed ways to“further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.” They agreed to remain in touch.

Ukraine's Zelensky also confirmed his call with PM Modi, saying that he briefed the Indian leader on his conversation with US President Donald Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders.

Zelensky and other European leaders visited the White House on August 18 for discussions over Russia's war on Ukraine and a possible ceasefire.

“It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia,” Zelensky said.

“India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit,” he added.

Zelensky reiterated the need for ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, saying that his country's position is“understood and supported by everyone.”