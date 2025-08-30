Zelensky, Modi Align Positions Ahead Of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a statement posted on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The two leaders held a phone call during which Zelensky briefed Modi on his recent talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders. Zelensky stressed that the discussions were productive and important, reflecting a shared vision among partners on how to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia. At the same time, over the two weeks following the Washington talks – when Russia was supposed to prepare for diplomacy – Moscow has given no positive signal and instead carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets, killing dozens of Ukrainians.

Indian PM agrees ceasefire would signal Russia's readiness for talks – Zelensky

Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The two leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Zelensky stressed that the end of this war must begin with an unconditional ceasefire and necessary silence, as it is impossible to have substantive talks about peace while Ukrainian cities and communities remain under constant attack.

Zelensky thanked India for its readiness to take the necessary steps and to convey the corresponding signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

The conversation also covered bilateral relations, including preparations for reciprocal visits and a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. Zelensky and Modi also discussed the possibility of holding an in-person meeting in the near future.

Modi is scheduled to visit China at the end of the month to participate in the SCO summit, which begins on August 31.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine