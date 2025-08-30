Zelensky, Modi Align Positions Ahead Of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
The two leaders held a phone call during which Zelensky briefed Modi on his recent talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders. Zelensky stressed that the discussions were productive and important, reflecting a shared vision among partners on how to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the head of Russia. At the same time, over the two weeks following the Washington talks – when Russia was supposed to prepare for diplomacy – Moscow has given no positive signal and instead carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets, killing dozens of Ukrainians.Read also: Indian PM agrees ceasefire would signal Russia's readiness for talks – Zelensky
Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims.
The two leaders coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Zelensky stressed that the end of this war must begin with an unconditional ceasefire and necessary silence, as it is impossible to have substantive talks about peace while Ukrainian cities and communities remain under constant attack.
Zelensky thanked India for its readiness to take the necessary steps and to convey the corresponding signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.
The conversation also covered bilateral relations, including preparations for reciprocal visits and a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. Zelensky and Modi also discussed the possibility of holding an in-person meeting in the near future.
Modi is scheduled to visit China at the end of the month to participate in the SCO summit, which begins on August 31.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment