Trump Sure Trilateral Meeting With Zelensky, Putin Will Happen
"A bi [between Zelensky and Putin], I don't know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren't ready for it. I say, I use the analogy. I've used it a couple of times. You have a child, and there's another child in the lot, in the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going. After a little while, they're very happy to stop. Do you understand that? It's almost that way. Sometimes they have to fight for a little bit before you can get them to stop. But this has been going on for a long time. A lot of people are dead," Trump said.Read also: Only Trump can force Russia to sit down at negotiating table – Yermak
The U.S. president also reiterated his readiness to help end the war.
"They want to see it get settled, but if we can help them, I'd be willing to do that. We're talking about a lot of lives. We're not talking about something that I started. I inherited this war. And all I'm trying to do is put out the flame, you know. And I thought I had it done. I did it seven times with other, I did it with wars that were tougher than this in terms of nobody. So three of those wars are going on for more than 30 years, and I got them all done. This war is just, it's been very difficult. It's been a difficult war," he added.
As reported earlier, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Trump is the only world leader capable of compelling Russia to begin real negotiations.
