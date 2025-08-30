Police Officer Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Detainee In Lakki Marwat Station
Lakki Marwat: A shocking incident has surfaced at Sarai Naurang Police Station, where a police officer allegedly sexually assaulted a young man in custody.
According to details, 20-year-old Atiq Khan was arrested on suspicion of motorcycle theft and handed over to Head Constable Saifullah for interrogation.
As per the official daily report, during the night when other personnel had stepped out of the post, Saifullah allegedly subjected the detainee to sexual assault.
Upon learning of the incident, the victim's family rushed to the station. However, the accused officer reportedly managed to escape barefoot, leaving his slippers behind.
Local police initially attempted to suppress the matter, but following the family's protest, senior officials took notice and initiated action.
Station House Officer (SHO) Razzaq Khan confirmed that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim. Atiq Khan has been shifted to a hospital for medical examination.
The District Police Officer (DPO) has suspended the accused officer and ordered him to report to the police lines.
