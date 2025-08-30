Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait To Host World Pentathlon Tourneys In 2028 -- IMPU


2025-08-30 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait will host the world modern pentathlon tournament for under 19 athletes and the championship for peers aged below 15 in 2028, the International Modern Pentathlon Union announced on Saturday. (more)
