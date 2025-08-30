Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait To Host World Pentathlon Tourneys In 2028 -- IMPU

2025-08-30 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The IMPU made the declaration during a meeting held in in the Lithuanian capital on sidelines of the current world championship of these games.
The selection of Kuwait to host the competitions in 2028 came against the backdrop of noticeable Kuwaiti participation in the contests and the sport development in the country.
Nasser Al-Walid, the head of the Kuwaiti Modern Pentathlon Federation, said in remarks to KUNA that the Kuwaiti file was admired by the members and committees of the international federation. (end)
