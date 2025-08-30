Tikka Shack Brings Bold Indian Fusion Flavors To Owings Mills

Tikka Shack Indian Grub in Owings Mills

Delicious Indian Kabobs at Tikka Shack

Masala Fries in Owings Mills

Delicious Indian Pizza at Tikka Shack

Tikka Shack Indian Food in Owings Mills

Tikka Shack is now open in Owings Mills! Enjoy bold Indian flavors, naan tacos, curry bowls & more at 10290 Mill Run Cir, Suite 104.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tikka Shack, the popular modern Indian fast-casual brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 10290 Mill Run Circle, Suite 104, in the heart of Owings Mills. Located in the beautifully revamped Mill Station shopping center, the restaurant welcomes the local community to“eat fresh, eat bold.”

Founded in 2016, Tikka Shack has steadily expanded, now featuring more than a dozen locations across the country. It made its Maryland debut earlier this year with a location in White Marsh, and the Owings Mills restaurant brings the chain's creative Indian fusion menu even closer to Baltimore's northwest suburbs.

A Flavor-Forward Experience for Every Palate

Tikka Shack's menu caters to a wide array of dietary preferences with options that include halal meats, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes. Guests can create custom curry bowls, choose their spice level, or dive into signature items such as naan tacos and wraps, naan pizzas topped with paneer and curry sauces, chicken wings, and more . Other standout offerings include:

Spice-infused wings: Options like Biryani Wings, Habanero Tikka Wings, Coconut Curry Wings, and Nashville Hot bring heat and creativity

.

Naan tacos: Packed with bold flavors, options such as Paneer Butter Masala Taco or Spicy Chicken Tikka Taco are wrapped in freshly made naan

.

Build-your-own curry bowls: Guests customize base sauces like Tikka Masala, Butter Masala, and Goan Vindaloo, garnishing with curated proteins and spices

.

A Community-First Opening

Recent visitors highlighted the fresh and flavorful offerings: "hands down the best Indian food I've had in Owings Mills" noted one reviewer, while others praised the restaurant's inviting atmosphere and modern setup .

Location & Hours

Address:

Tikka Shack Indian Grub

10290 Mill Run Cir, Suite 104, Owings Mills, MD 21117

TIKKA SHACK

Hours:

Open daily, offering both pickup and delivery services until 10:00 PM

TIKKA SHACK

Bringing Communities Together Through Flavor

Tikka Shack's arrival in Owings Mills furthers its mission to make elevated Indian cuisine accessible, fun, and fast. Whether you're stopping by for a casual lunch, a cozy dinner, or a convenient family meal, there's something here for every eater. The new location not only diversifies Owings Mills' culinary scene but also provides a vibrant, community-minded gathering spot for families, professionals, and foodies alike.

About Tikka Shack

Founded in Houston in 2016, Tikka Shack delivers bold Indian flavors through a fast-casual experience. With customizable curry bowls, creative naan-based dishes, and inclusive dietary options, Tikka Shack is redefining the way communities enjoy Indian cuisine.

Heta Pandya

Debox Consulting Pvt Ltd

+1 404-731-6010

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Get grubbin' on some downright delicious Indian food. Tikka Shack serves up the best in Indian cuisine, while slinging samosas in a friendly, casual atmosphere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.