Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese Prime Minister Visits Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum

Lebanese Prime Minister Visits Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum


2025-08-30 02:02:09
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday visited Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, accompanied by Culture Minister Ghassan Salamé, Energy and Water Minister Joseph Sadi, and an official delegation, the museum authority said in a statement.

Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, received the delegation and guided them on a tour that included the outdoor plaza, the main atrium, and the Grand Staircase, before heading to 12 main exhibition halls that trace the history of ancient Egyptian civilization from the early dynastic period to the Greco-Roman era.

During the tour, Suad Mohamed from the museum's Public Relations and Protocol Department gave a detailed presentation on the collections and sections, highlighting the diversity of the display design and its role in showcasing the grandeur of Egyptian civilization.

At the end of the visit, Salam and his delegation expressed great admiration for the museum, praising the efforts of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority to preserve the landmark and commending the cultural and global significance of its exhibitions.

MENAFN30082025000153011029ID1109996768

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search