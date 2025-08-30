Lebanese Prime Minister Visits Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday visited Egypt's Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, accompanied by Culture Minister Ghassan Salamé, Energy and Water Minister Joseph Sadi, and an official delegation, the museum authority said in a statement.

Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, received the delegation and guided them on a tour that included the outdoor plaza, the main atrium, and the Grand Staircase, before heading to 12 main exhibition halls that trace the history of ancient Egyptian civilization from the early dynastic period to the Greco-Roman era.

During the tour, Suad Mohamed from the museum's Public Relations and Protocol Department gave a detailed presentation on the collections and sections, highlighting the diversity of the display design and its role in showcasing the grandeur of Egyptian civilization.

At the end of the visit, Salam and his delegation expressed great admiration for the museum, praising the efforts of the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority to preserve the landmark and commending the cultural and global significance of its exhibitions.