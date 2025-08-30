CBE Net Profit Surges To EGP 77.5Bn In June 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) reported a sharp rise in profitability, recording a net profit of EGP 77.55bn in June 2025, compared with EGP 22.83bn a year earlier. The latest financial results highlight the central bank's strengthened position, both in terms of earnings and balance sheet growth.

The CBE's assets increased to EGP 6.335trn in June 2025, up from EGP 6.057trn in the previous year. Total equity rose to EGP 59.45bn from EGP 22.96bn, while the bank's capital stood at EGP 21.6bn and reserves reached EGP 407.87bn.

Revenues from subsidiaries and affiliates continued to provide a significant boost. In June 2025, the CBE earned EGP 11.45bn from these investments, compared with EGP 7.05bn in the previous year. The Arab African International Bank (AAIB) remained the most important contributor, generating EGP 7.06bn in profits, up from EGP 4.30bn in 2024. The Arab International Bank (AIB) also delivered stronger returns, amounting to EGP 2.40bn, compared with EGP 1.67bn a year earlier.

Other subsidiaries registered notable gains for the CBE. The Egyptian Mortgage Refinance Company (EMRC) reported profits of EGP 27m, against EGP 18m in the previous year, while the Egyptian Banks Co. for Technological Advancements (EBC) increased its contribution to EGP 688m, from EGP 464m. The CBE's stake in the Credit Guarantee Company yielded profits of EGP 79m, while the Digital Financial Identity Company provided EGP 9m. Meanwhile, Egycash for Technological Cash Solutions returned EGP 110m, and Altera Digital Financial Infrastructure contributed EGP 32m. Misr for Central Clearing, Depository and Registry (MCDR) also achieved a remarkable surge in profitability, with returns climbing to EGP 1.05bn from EGP 483m a year earlier.

Alongside stronger income, the CBE expanded its investments in several key institutions. In 2025, the CBE acquired 100% ownership of Export Credit Guarantee of Egypt in a deal worth EGP 572m, consolidating its influence in the credit insurance sector. Its total contributions to the capital of subsidiaries and affiliates rose to EGP 6.54bn by June 2025, up from EGP 4.09bn the year before.







Within this broader expansion, several entities saw higher capital contributions. The CBE raised its investment in the EMRC to EGP 172m from EGP 152m, while its share in the EBC increased to EGP 2.88bn from EGP 2.24bn. It also boosted its stake in the Credit Guarantee Company to EGP 614m, compared with EGP 538m, and nearly doubled its contribution to Egycash, which rose from EGP 264m to EGP 509m. The bank further raised its holding in Altera Digital Financial Infrastructure to EGP 172m from EGP 140m, expanded its investment in MCDR to EGP 1.32bn from EGP 457m, and marginally increased its stake in the Digital Financial Identity Company to EGP 308m from EGP 301m.

The central bank also reinforced its commitments to international financial institutions. By June 2025, its total contributions in this area had grown to the equivalent of EGP 28.48bn, compared with EGP 22.64bn in the previous year. A significant portion of this increase came from a higher share in the Islamic Development Bank, which rose to the equivalent of EGP 9.83bn from EGP 7.07bn. The CBE also raised its contribution to the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), which reached the equivalent of EGP 221m, up from EGP 103m.

On the African front, the CBE expanded its role in regional development banks. Its stake in the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) rose to the equivalent of EGP 11.4bn, compared with EGP 9.3bn, while its holding in the Africa Finance Corporation climbed to EGP 4.02bn from EGP 3.12bn.

Meanwhile, the CBE maintained significant exposure to the Arab African International Bank and the Arab International Bank. By June 2025, its total contributions to these two institutions amounted to EGP 83.8bn, up from EGP 71.7bn a year earlier. Its stake in AAIB stood at 49.4%, valued at EGP 64.29bn, while its shareholding in AIB reached 38.8%, with a market value of EGP 19.5bn.