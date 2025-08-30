Introducing Two New PAC Board Members

Ken Adams

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ken Adams, President of the Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC, is pleased to welcome two new members to the PAC's Board of Directors, Jane Judy of Page County, Virginia and Mary Beth Swemba of Augusta County, Virginia. "We are delighted by the additions of Jane and Mary Beth who are dedicated to our mission of participating in Republican Party contests to support the nomination of conservative Republican candidates. Good public policy begins with electing good candidates to public office, and both these women will help us achieve this mission," stated Mr. Adams.Jane Judy grew up on a farm in central Virginia, earned a B.S. and M.S. from Virginia Tech in the human nutrition field and later became a Registered Dietician. Married in 1969 Jane said, "Since we shared similar value systems as life partners, we raised two children, passing on conservative principles to the next generation. I hold a Biblical world view which prompts me to order my life responsibly." Jane's serious involvement in politics started in 2009 when the Tea Party appeared, continues to this day with her participation in Page County and 6th Congressional District politics, and her membership in the the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia.Mary Beth Swemba's father was a Presbyterian minister and her mother was a school teacher, and the family lived in Pennsylvania and Virginia. After graduating from Penn State she chose to be a homemaker and raise her children, and to use her education to participate on several advisory boards in her community, with an emphasis on school curriculum and child abuse prevention. Professionally, Mary Beth has worked in human resources and corporate training. After moving back to Virginia in 2009, she shifted her local participation to various political committees in Augusta County, the 6th District Republican Committee, and the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia.For more information about the Freedom Caucus of western Virginia and our PAC, please visit us at FreedomCaucusofVirginia.

