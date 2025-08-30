GCC Welcomes Joint Statement Issued By 6 EU Countries Condemning Israeli Aggression On Gaza
Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed the statement issued by the foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain, which condemned the recent Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip and the Israeli occupation forces' announcement of a permanent presence in Gaza City.
The GCC Secretary General stressed the need for the international community, with all its countries and institutions, to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to stop the grave and brutal violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
He pointed out that these violations confirm the occupation forces' breach of all international and UN laws and treaties approved by the international community to maintain security and stability in the region and the entire world.
The GCC Secretary General also reiterated the firm and permanent position of the Cooperation Council in confronting these violations and its standing with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and all other Palestinian territories.
