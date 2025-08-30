Malaysia Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my sincerest congratulations to the people of Malaysia on the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s independence on August 31.

The United States and Malaysia have enjoyed a strong and enduring partnership throughout the decades, built on a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity, as evidenced by our recent cooperation to ensure a lasting ceasefire for Thailand and Cambodia. I look forward to deepening our ties as we chart a bright future for both our countries.

With warmest congratulations from the United States as you mark this milestone, I wish all the people of Malaysia a prosperous year ahead.