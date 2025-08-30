Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Majority Of Afghans Consider Girls' Education Important: UN

Majority Of Afghans Consider Girls' Education Important: UN


2025-08-30 02:00:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Women section has announced that based on a survey, among rural populations, 87% of men and 95% of women support girls' education, while in urban areas the figures was 95% for both men and women.

The agency on Friday said,“In a nationwide, door-to-door survey of more than 2,000 Afghans, 92% said it was“important” for girls to continue their schooling.”

UN Women's Special Representative in Afghanistan, Susan Ferguson said,“This is almost always the first thing girls tell us – they are desperate to learn and just want the chance to gain an education.”

It said based on a separate UN Women telesurvey from July and August 2025, 97% of women surveyed reported that the ban has had a negative impact on their day-to-day lives.

The report also noted that more than half of the non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan now report that this ban has made it difficult for them to provide vital services to women and girls.

The UN Women report emphasized that 40% of Afghan women still envision a future in which“change and equality” are possible.

sa/ma

MENAFN30082025000174011037ID1109996746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search