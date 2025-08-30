Majority Of Afghans Consider Girls' Education Important: UN

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Women section has announced that based on a survey, among rural populations, 87% of men and 95% of women support girls' education, while in urban areas the figures was 95% for both men and women.

The agency on Friday said,“In a nationwide, door-to-door survey of more than 2,000 Afghans, 92% said it was“important” for girls to continue their schooling.”

UN Women's Special Representative in Afghanistan, Susan Ferguson said,“This is almost always the first thing girls tell us – they are desperate to learn and just want the chance to gain an education.”

It said based on a separate UN Women telesurvey from July and August 2025, 97% of women surveyed reported that the ban has had a negative impact on their day-to-day lives.

The report also noted that more than half of the non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan now report that this ban has made it difficult for them to provide vital services to women and girls.

The UN Women report emphasized that 40% of Afghan women still envision a future in which“change and equality” are possible.

