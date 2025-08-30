Gideon Group CEO Salman Z. Khan Publishes Linkedin Analysis On AI's Impact On Mid-Level Roles

Gideon Group CEO Salman Z. Khan shares a LinkedIn article examining AI's effect on mid-level workforce roles and organizational structures.

- Salman Khan, President & CEO, The Gideon GroupAZ, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salman Z. Khan, CEO of The Gideon Group , has published a LinkedIn article examining how artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is transforming organizational structures.In the article, titled“AI Will Not Replace You – But Will Eliminate the Middle,” Khan explains that AI is less likely to replace entry-level or frontline workers and more likely to erode mid-level functions such as analysts, coordinators, and operations managers.“This isn't about layoffs – it's about structural obsolescence,” Khan noted in the article.“AI is absorbing process-driven roles at unprecedented speed.”The full article can be accessed on LinkedIn here:About Gideon GroupGideon Group is a capital advisory and investment firm specializing in structured finance, debt markets, sovereign funding, and venture capital. Headquartered in Arizona with offices in the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Australia, the firm has advised on and structured projects in mining, renewable energy, data centers, and artificial intelligence. Gideon Group is recognized for connecting sovereign capital with innovative ventures and providing advisory services across global markets.

Diya Khan

The Gideon Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.