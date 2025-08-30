Premier League: Fernandes' Last-Gasp Penalty Saves Man United In Dramatic 3-2 Win Over Burnley
The manager had labelled this fixture a“must-win” following the humiliating midweek Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, but what unfolded was another shaky performance that exposed familiar flaws.
United started brightly and took the lead through a Josh Cullen own-goal, but the mood soon soured as Matheus Cunha limped off injured and Burnley grew into the contest. Despite wasting several chances to extend their lead, Amorim's side were pegged back when Lyle Foster headed home a superb cross from Jacob Bruun Larsen.
United responded instantly, though, with Bryan Mbeumo netting his first league goal for the club just 15 seconds after the restart to restore the advantage.
Even then, the hosts never looked assured. Their defensive frailties were once again exposed when Jaidon Anthony bundled in Burnley's second equaliser after United failed to deal with a simple throw-in. That goal summed up the timidity and lack of organisation that have plagued Amorim's side throughout his tenure, and frustration echoed around Old Trafford as Burnley sensed an upset.
As the game ticked into stoppage time, United's season-and Amorim's future-appeared to be hanging by a thread. But fortune finally swung their way when VAR intervened to spot a shirt pull on Amad Diallo inside the area. Fernandes, who had missed a crucial spot-kick against Fulham last weekend, stepped up under immense pressure and calmly slotted past the Burnley goalkeeper to seal a hard-fought victory.
The result was a relief for United, but hardly the statement win Amorim had promised. While Fernandes' composure provided a lifeline, United's inability to control proceedings or defend with authority left serious question marks. Burnley, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved to leave empty-handed after twice clawing their way back.
