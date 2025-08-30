The Independence Fund Announces The Passing Of Retired Army Sergeant Michael Verardo
After 15 years of resilience, more than 100 surgeries, and countless hours of speech, visual, physical, and occupational therapy, Michael completed his final battle.
He leaves behind a legacy that has profoundly shaped the veteran community, including inspiring many of The Independence Fund's programs, advancing care within the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, and forging enduring support networks for America's wartime allies.
A lifelong sportsman and competitive shooter, Michael was an active member of his local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and a beloved member at Weddington Methodist Church.
Funeral Services
Michael will be honored with a funeral service and full military honors on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Weddington Methodist Church (13901 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC 28104).
The service will feature performances by the 82nd Airborne Chorus and John Ondrasik of the famed band Five for Fighting.
Distinguished Guests Expected to Attend
. The 48th Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence
. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis
. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins
. Chief National Security Correspondent, Fox News, Jennifer Griffin
. Members of the 82nd Airborne Division, Michael's military brothers
. Members of the United States Congress
. Members of the North Carolina General Assembly
. John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting
. A delegation from the White House
Proclamation
Governor Josh Stein has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across North Carolina on Tuesday in Michael's honor.
Survivors
Michael is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their three daughters, Grace, Mary Scott, and Elizabeth. Michael fought and finished the good fight.
Media Attendance
Credentialed members of the media are welcome to attend both the funeral service and the procession.
