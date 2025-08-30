Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Spain Presents Gaza Ceasefire Proposal To EU, Urges Prompt Action


2025-08-30 10:03:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Spain said Saturday it submitted an action plan to the European Union to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, calling for urgent action to halt the destruction, death, and famine and bring about peace in the Middle East.
Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in a post on X that Madrid will defend the plan during an EU foreign ministers' meeting today, adding that it is time to take action to end the crisis.
Spain has been demanding a halt to arms sales to Israel since 2023 over the Gaza war, and later banned arms purchases from Israel.

MENAFN30082025000117011021ID1109996630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search