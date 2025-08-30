Spain Presents Gaza Ceasefire Proposal To EU, Urges Prompt Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Spain said Saturday it submitted an action plan to the European Union to stop the war in the Gaza Strip, calling for urgent action to halt the destruction, death, and famine and bring about peace in the Middle East.Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in a post on X that Madrid will defend the plan during an EU foreign ministers' meeting today, adding that it is time to take action to end the crisis.Spain has been demanding a halt to arms sales to Israel since 2023 over the Gaza war, and later banned arms purchases from Israel.