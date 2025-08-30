Parliamentary Bloc: Anti-Smuggling Successes Protect Youth, Society From Drugs
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – The Parliamentary Irada and Islamic National bloc on Saturday applauded security agencies' and the Anti-Narcotics Department's crackdown on drug smuggling and trafficking.
Saying drugs target the future: young people, the bloc said in a statement that the successes are "effective protection for youth and society from slipping into a scourge that menaces social, economic, and health security."
Addressing this matter is not restricted to legal aspects alone, but it requires an all-encompassing approach, i.e. raising community awareness and strengthening preventive programs in schools, universities, and neighborhoods, it said.
Education is no less important than security action, and combining both is the most potent strategy to curb the phenomenon of drug abuse, it stressed.
The bloc commended anti-drug personnel in planning and implementation, noting that the field successes are the fruit of dedication, professionalism, and continued coordination with official bodies and civil society.
