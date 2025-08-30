Parkinson's, Alzheimer's Associations Talk Closer Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – The Parkinson's Patient Care Association and the administrative board of the Al Oun for Alzheimer's Patient Care Association met Saturday to discuss closer cooperation and building an effective relationship to improve the quality of healthcare and social care to patients.The meeting addressed key challenges facing patients of the neurodegenerative diseases and their families, as well as prospects for coordination and integration between the two associations to enhance the role of civil society organizations in the healthcare sector, the Parkinson's Association said in a statement.Participants stressed the importance of exchanging expertise, developing joint awareness programs, and carrying out future projects to raise awareness and improve the quality of life for patients.They agreed to move forward towards an effective and sustainable partnership between the two associations to enhance the role of the local community in supporting groups most in need of care and attention.