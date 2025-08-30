Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives On Working Visit To China (VIDEO)

2025-08-30 09:04:46

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TIANJIN, China, August 30.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has arrived in the People's Republic of China on a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 30, Trend reports.

A ceremonial guard formation was meticulously assembled to pay tribute to the head of state at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva received a formal reception from Li Lecheng, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, along with a contingent of other dignitaries.

