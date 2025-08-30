Russian Forces Encircled Near Dobropillia Military
"At least for now, the Russian units that advanced directly toward Dobropillia-those 'crab claws'-have been cut off and surrounded. So, they won't be staying there much longer," he said.Read also: Russian attempts to dig in in Dnipropetrovsk region largely symbolic – Trehubov
As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 21, Russian forces have suffered 1,116 irreversible losses in the Dobropillia sector since the start of stabilization measures.
