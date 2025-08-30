Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Encircled Near Dobropillia Military

2025-08-30 09:04:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"At least for now, the Russian units that advanced directly toward Dobropillia-those 'crab claws'-have been cut off and surrounded. So, they won't be staying there much longer," he said.

Read also: Russian attempts to dig in in Dnipropetrovsk region largely symbolic – Trehubov

As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 21, Russian forces have suffered 1,116 irreversible losses in the Dobropillia sector since the start of stabilization measures.

