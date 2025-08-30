Russian Forces Encircled Near Dobropillia Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"At least for now, the Russian units that advanced directly toward Dobropillia-those 'crab claws'-have been cut off and surrounded. So, they won't be staying there much longer," he said.

Russian attempts to dig in in Dnipropetrovsk region largely symbolic –

As reported by Ukrinform, as of August 21, Russian forces have suffered 1,116 irreversible losses in the Dobropillia sector since the start of stabilization measures.

