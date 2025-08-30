UAE's 9Th Humanitarian Ship Departs To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The UAE announced on Saturday the ninth Hamdan humanitarian ship carrying 7,000 tons of aid set sail from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi heading to Egypt's Arish Port from where the cargo will be delivered into the Gaza Strip to Palestinians.
The vessel, organised in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, came in line with the country's constant backing to Palestinian people, AUE's news agency (WAM) reported.
It has foodstuff, relief and medical aid, five ambulances and 100 tons of tents, it said.
The step is part of continued humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE that embodies the country's unwavering commitment to its humanitarian approach aiming to assist the needy and affected, in collaboration with humanitarian and charitable institutions, it added. (end)
