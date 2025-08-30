Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE's 9Th Humanitarian Ship Departs To Gaza


2025-08-30 09:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The UAE announced on Saturday the ninth Hamdan humanitarian ship carrying 7,000 tons of aid set sail from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi heading to Egypt's Arish Port from where the cargo will be delivered into the Gaza Strip to Palestinians.
The vessel, organised in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, came in line with the country's constant backing to Palestinian people, AUE's news agency (WAM) reported.
It has foodstuff, relief and medical aid, five ambulances and 100 tons of tents, it said.
The step is part of continued humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE that embodies the country's unwavering commitment to its humanitarian approach aiming to assist the needy and affected, in collaboration with humanitarian and charitable institutions, it added. (end)
skm


MENAFN30082025000071011013ID1109996569

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search