Nawazuddin Siddiqui On I'm Not An Actor Screening At South Asian Film Festival: 'They're Very Caring'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Aditya Kripalani's latest feature film, "I'm Not An Actor" is officially selected for screening at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival, which will take place between September 5 and 7, in Washington D.C.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa, the film received its World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival 2025 in San Jose, USA.

“Each day, we called 'Action' and 'Cut' at the same time across two continents. Our goal was to keep the emotional connection and conversations between the actors as raw and authentic as possible,” said Kriplani.

"First film shot live between two countries, and which is so actor-focused despite so much technology being used. And such a tough shoot to shoot live across two countries for 30 days. One actor in Frankfurt. One in Mumbai. Both on video calls and the shoot happening simultaneously. America has been kind to our film. World premiere at CineQuest in California, East Coast premiere in New York, and now Washington - just in a matter of months. We're thrilled to be travelling to the US yet again for a festival, and this time as the Opening film. Very excited," the filmmaker added.

Nawazuddin shared: 'The festival is a very warm, cozy festival. They're very caring of Asian films, and it brings us joy that ours is the opening film. We are all looking forward to seeing it with audiences from Washington. For me to be seeing an actor who is shooting in another country, thousands of miles away, on a video call, and act with them only on the video call for 30 days was a very new experience. After some point, we forgot about the technology and only focused on the emotions."

Chitrangada revealed that to be able to act with Nawazuddin- someone whose work she has admired for so long, was a dream come true.

"And then to have such a good script where both characters are so layered and the situations are so layered was a lot of good luck. We saw people enjoying the film so much in New York just a few months ago. People laughed, cried, and spoke so much after the screening. We now look forward to our film's first screening in Washington DC," she concluded.