Chamundi Hills Belongs To Hindus, Stop Politics Over Dussehra Celebrations: Erstwhile Royal Family Member

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 30 (IANS) Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, responding to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state unit Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus, asserted that Chamundi Hills indeed belongs to Hindus.

She also appealed to stop carrying out politics over Dusshera celebrations.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Pramoda Devi further stated that the rituals and worship at Chamundi Temple are conducted strictly according to Hindu traditions.

"The Chamundi Temple is governed by Hindu rituals," she said.

"Goddess Chamundi is a Hindu deity. She is especially revered by those of the Yadu lineage. For people of this lineage, Goddess Chamundeshwari is like a mother," Pramoda Devi added.

She further said: "Let politicians say what they want. Their statements will not change anything. The legal battle over the Chamundi Temple is ongoing in court. Even though a government authority has been formed, it is not yet official. Everything will become clear once the court delivers its verdict."

"This matter has been in court for 70 years. I am saddened to see the temple being used for political purposes," she said.

Commenting on the invitation extended to Booker Prize awardee Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dussehra celebrations, Pramoda Devi stated: "I have no personal opinion on this matter. Only those who extended the invitation and the invitee know the reasoning behind it. There has been enough politics surrounding Dussehra, and it should stop now."

She further remarked: "The government's celebration of Dussehra is not part of our traditional heritage. Our family celebrates Dussehra privately. The government conducts its celebrations according to its own plans. Since our family is responsible for the Ambari, one of our family members participates in the ceremony."

The statement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar in response to objections by the BJP for choosing Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for inauguration of Dusshera. Shivakumar had stated that the Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had earlier issued a statement describing Shivakumar's comments as "insensitive" and "unnecessary".

"I write this with deep dismay over the way this year's Dasara celebrations proposed to be conducted by the Government of Karnataka have unfolded, especially with politics finding its way around the sacred Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills," she had said in her letter.