Fact Check: Did US President Donald Trump Blame India For Causing Pakistan Floods?

Bengaluru: A deepfake video falsely attributing remarks to US President Donald Trump about India causing floods in Pakistan by opening dams in Kashmir is circulating online. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has clarified that Trump has never made such a statement, and the clip being shared is an AI-generated fabrication. The original, unedited video dates back to May 30, 2025, which has been digitally altered. It has no connection to the false claims and citizens are urged to remain cautious of such misleading content created to incite confusion and panic, and to report any such instances to the authorities. The original remarks by former US President Donald Trump on May 30, 2025, focused on trade violations by China, progress toward a Gaza ceasefire, and the possibility of a nuclear deal with Iran. At no point did he mention India, Pakistan, Kashmir, or floods. However, this genuine clip has been manipulated using AI to create a deepfake video falsely attributing inflammatory comments to him about India opening its dams to cause flooding in Pakistan. This doctored version is being circulated to mislead the public and provoke unnecessary panic, underscoring the need for vigilance against such deceptive content.

🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT!In an AI-generated deepfake video circulating online, the US President @realDonaldTrump claims that the floods in Pakistan are a result of India opening its dams in Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck🚨The US President has made NO such statement!✅ The original... twitter/p0GDXvDk6F

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 30, 2025

Trump's Statements on Pakistan

During India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly expressed concern over the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of a rapid resolution, stating that the situation was unfortunate and hoped it would conclude quickly. His remarks came in the immediate aftermath of India's targeted operations against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, reflecting international attention on the conflict.

Later, Trump claimed that he had played a role in preventing a broader war, asserting that he had intervened diplomatically to stop the escalation. He mentioned having discussions with Indian leadership and suggested ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations. However, Indian officials clarified that there had been no external mediation, stressing that India's counter-terrorism operations were conducted independently and would continue as deemed necessary.