Parubiy Shot Eight Times By Man Disguised As Courier Journalist

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Journalist Vitalii Hlahola said this in a post on Telegram , citing sources in law enforcement, Ukrinform reports.

"According to my sources in the Lviv police, former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot eight times," Hlahola said.

He added, referencing his sources, that the politician was killed by someone posing as a Glovo courier.

"According to eyewitnesses, the shooter was a Glovo service courier, who hid the pistol in a bag afterward. The attacker wore a black helmet with yellow markings and was riding an electric bicycle," he said.

Prominent civic and political figure killed in Lviv – police

According to the National Police of Ukraine, on August 30, at around noon, a report of gunfire in the Sykhivskyi district of Lviv was received via 102.

The victim died at the scene from sustained injuries and was identified as a prominent civic and political figure born in 1971.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the tragedy, emphasizing that all necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer.