Parubiy Shot Eight Times By Man Disguised As Courier Journalist
"According to my sources in the Lviv police, former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot eight times," Hlahola said.
He added, referencing his sources, that the politician was killed by someone posing as a Glovo courier.
"According to eyewitnesses, the shooter was a Glovo service courier, who hid the pistol in a bag afterward. The attacker wore a black helmet with yellow markings and was riding an electric bicycle," he said.
Read also: Prominent civic and political figure killed in Lviv – police
According to the National Police of Ukraine, on August 30, at around noon, a report of gunfire in the Sykhivskyi district of Lviv was received via 102.
The victim died at the scene from sustained injuries and was identified as a prominent civic and political figure born in 1971.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the tragedy, emphasizing that all necessary forces and means are engaged in the investigation and search for the killer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment