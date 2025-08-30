Poland Deports 15 Ukrainian Citizens

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Polish Border Guard , Ukrinform reports.

According to Polish border officials, the individuals had been repeatedly involved in criminal activities, including thefts, armed robbery, document forgery, drug possession, and drunk driving. Some were also implicated in organizing illegal border crossings into Poland.

The decision for forced return was based on considerations of security and public order, in accordance with Article 302 of the Act on Foreigners dated December 12, 2013. In one case, a Ukrainian citizen was listed as undesirable in Poland.

All 15 individuals were forcibly transported to the border and handed over to Ukrainian authorities. They are prohibited from re-entering Poland for a period of five to ten years, and their data has been added to the list of foreigners banned from staying in Poland.

Previously, after disturbances and provocative behavior at a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh in Warsaw, Polish authorities deported 63 foreigners, including 57 Ukrainians and six Belarusians.

Photo credit: Polish Border Guard / Straż Graniczna