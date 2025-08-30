Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interceptor Drones Successfully Engaged Targets During Overnight Attack Ihnat


2025-08-30 08:04:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat stated this on television, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the interceptor drones performed quite well. We won't say where or how many, but they performed well," Ihnat said, adding that both the F-16s and other aircraft, as well as the interceptor drones, carried out their tasks effectively.

He noted that interceptor drones are demonstrating increasing effectiveness on the battlefield.

Read also: Ukrainian developers unveil Bagnet interceptor drone

At the same time, Ihnat stressed that enhancement of various types of weaponry continues. According to him, modernization involves not only technical innovations and scaling production, but also creating new units and recruiting specialists.

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted and jammed 510 Russian drones and 38 missiles overnight.

Photo: Facebook / Yuriy Ignat

