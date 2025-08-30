Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Congratulates Türkiye On Victory Day

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Sahibə Qafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, has congratulated the people and state of Türkiye on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

The speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament has made a corresponding statement on her social media pages.

"The victory in the War of Independence holds one of the most venerated places in the rich history of Turkish statehood, demonstrating the national unity and fighting spirit of the fraternal Turkish people," the message states.

Speaker Gafarova has extended wishes of peace, prosperity, and well-being to the brotherly people of Türkiye on the occasion of the holiday.

To recall, Türkiye engaged in its War of Independence against external Allied forces, predominantly Greece, while also contending with France and Italy in the aftermath of the Ottoman Empire's capitulation in World War I and the ensuing occupation and fragmentation of its territories by these foreign entities. The geopolitical strife culminated in the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire and the subsequent formation of the Republic of Türkiye.