Relief To Textile Exporters Through Extension Of Export Obligation Period Under Advance Authorisation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30 August 2025, Delhi: The Textiles Industry welcomes the important step taken by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) vide Notification No. 28 dated 28.08.2025, extending the Export Obligation (EO) period under Advance Authorisation for products subjected to mandatory Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC). The EO period has been enhanced from 6 months to 18 months.
In respect of QCOs notified by the Ministry of Textiles, the EO period under Advance Authorisation had already been extended from 6 months to 18 months. Together, these measures provide timely and much-needed relief to exporters of man-made fibre (MMF) textiles and technical textiles. These measures will improve ease of doing business as well as improve competitiveness of Indian products.
Under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, duty-free imports of inputs are permitted for use in physical exports, without the mandatory requirement of compliance with QCOs for such imports. This flexibility ensures continued availability of critical raw materials for the textile industry and facilitates uninterrupted export performance. Notably, around 18% of all Advance Authorisations are issued for the textile sector, underlining the significance of this facilitation measure.
Further, the import duty on cotton ( HS 5201) has been exempted till 31st December, 2025, which will additionally strengthen raw material availability for the sector.
The Government of India through PLI, NTTM extend and interventions as above continues to support the , textiles and technical textiles which together constitute a key growth segment for textile production. India's exports under the entire MMF value chain were valued at USD 8.46 billion in 2024-25, including USD 401 million of MMF fibre exports.
These decisions will help ease input cost pressures, ensure raw material security, and support the global competitiveness of Indian textile exports. The measures and interventions by Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC) and DGFT are proactive and forward-looking.
