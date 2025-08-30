Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Ministry: Trucks Restricted From Main Roads During Peak Hours


2025-08-30 08:02:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Traffic Department, announced on Saturday that trucks will be restricted from main roads starting September 1, 2025, through June 14, 2026.
A statement by the ministry said that the ban would be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. local-time.
The ban is part of the ministry's efforts to regulate traffic and reduce congestion during peak hours. (end)
