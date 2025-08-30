From World-Firsts To Future Standards: KFSHRC Sets New Benchmarks In Robotic Surgery

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is redefining global standards in robotic surgery, building on unprecedented world-firsts including the first fully robotic liver transplant led by Prof. Dieter Broering and the first fully robotic heart transplant performed by Prof. Feras Khaliel to advance a future where robotics becomes the preferred approach for complex procedures.These pioneering operations illustrate how robotics is reshaping the most complex surgical interventions into safer, less invasive procedures that enable faster recovery and better outcomes. Patients who once faced weeks of hospitalization after major transplants are now returning home in just days, with reduced complications and improved quality of life.The hospital's expertise also extends beyond global milestones, with regional firsts such as the Middle East's first robotic abdominal lymph node dissection and the first robot-assisted stereo-electroencephalography (SEEG) intracranial electrode implantation to localize seizure foci for epilepsy surgery. Together, these achievements reflect KFSHRC's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies that enhance surgical precision, reduce patient risk, and accelerate recovery times.KFSHRC is now moving to expand the use of robotic surgery across all operating rooms, aiming to make it the first choice for complex procedures in the future. This ambition is already visible: robotic kidney transplants at KFSHRC Riyadh increased by 75.2% in 2024, underscoring both the rising patient demand and the hospital's growing capacity to deliver advanced robotic care.As an early adopter in embracing healthcare innovations, KFSHRC is not only delivering transformative care within the Kingdom but also contributing knowledge to the international medical community. By investing in robotics, training, and multidisciplinary collaboration, the institution is building capacity for the next generation of surgeons and reinforcing its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit or contact our media team at ...

