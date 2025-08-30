Indian landslide, cloudburst lead to death of eleven civilians
(MENAFN) At least 11 people have died and two remain missing following a landslide and a cloudburst in the Reasi and Ramban districts of Indian-administered Kashmir, officials reported Saturday.
A police official told Anadolu that seven members of a single family were killed in the village of Bhaddder in Reasi when a landslide buried their home early in the morning. “It is an unfortunate incident, all the members of the family have been killed and their bodies have been recovered,” the official said.
Rescue teams, including police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been dispatched to carry out relief and rescue operations. In Ramban district, a cloudburst led to flash floods in Rajgarh, resulting in four fatalities and leaving two people missing. “Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing persons,” district official Mohammad Alyas said.
Heavy rains over the past weeks have caused widespread devastation across the region, claiming more than 80 lives and leaving over 30 people missing. Dozens of buildings have been damaged, key roads washed out, and low-lying areas swept away by floods. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution in flood- and landslide-prone zones.
