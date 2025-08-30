Pakistani Prime Minister Leaves For China On 6-Days Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday has departed to Tianjin, China, on a six-day official visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, besides attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss multifaceted aspects of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.
The Prime Minister will interact with reputed Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties, said Foreign Office.
He will also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.
The visit is part of leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.
It manifests the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their "All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership", reaffirm support on issues of respective core interests, advance Phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintain regular communication on important regional and global developments, the Foreign Office added.
Before his departure, the Prime Minister in a statement said that he looks forward to meeting President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to further build upon the bilateral ties with China, Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner, as well as with other key countries of the region.
He said the focus would be on enhancing regional cooperation, strengthening multilateralism and advancing shared goals for peace and prosperity. (end)
