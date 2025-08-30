Floods In Nangarhar Kill Five, Leave Thousands Of Farmlands Damaged
Heavy floods in Nangarhar province have claimed five lives and left eight others injured in the districts of Rodat, Haska Mina, and Chaparhar, local officials confirmed.
According to Sediqullah Qureshi, director of information and culture in Nangarhar, recent heavy rains triggered the floods, damaging irrigation dams, highways, and thousands of acres of farmland.
The eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Kunar, and Maidan Wardak, have also witnessed severe storms and flash floods in recent weeks, causing widespread destruction.
In one recent incident, heavy rains in Matun, Khost province, led to a flash flood that destroyed the walls of several houses. Two children died when a roof collapsed, and another child was swept away by floodwaters.
Local reports highlight that repeated disasters of this scale continue to devastate communities already struggling with economic hardship and limited disaster-response infrastructure.
Afghanistan remains one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, facing recurring storms, destructive rainfall, and deadly floods that threaten both rural livelihoods and urban settlements.
Humanitarian groups have repeatedly warned that without urgent investment in climate resilience and infrastructure, such disasters will intensify, putting more people lives and food security at risk.
