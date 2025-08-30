Mumbai: Heavy Traffic On Sion-Panvel Highway, Parts Of City Amid Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Quota Protest
Traffic came to a halt near the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and in the nearby areas, with police facing difficulty in persuading protesters to unblock the route. After overnight rain created puddles at the protest site, demonstrators assembled at the junction outside CSMT, according to PTI.
Mumbai Traffic Police urged citizens to avoid CSMT and its nearby areas.“Due to on going Agitation at Azad maidan, Motorists are advised to avoid CSMT and it's adjoining areas, Motorists are also requested to refrain from using eastern freeway due to heavy traffic. Plan your travel and use alternate routes,” Mumbai Traffic Police said.Also Read | Maratha quota protest: Manoj Jarange Patil's strike to continue on Saturday
“Traffic restrictions due to #MarathaReservation Morcha at CSMT Azad Maidan vicinity. Bus operation affected. Updated status of routes diversion at 14.00 hrs on 30.08.2025,” BEST Bus Transport said on X.
Jarange, along with thousands of his supporters, endured overnight rainfall, struggled through the muddy ground, and expressed frustration over the lack of basic facilities, including insufficient water in the toilets, PTI reported.
The 43-year-old activist slammed the state government for spreading false information, claiming that Marathas are demanding reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. He stated,“We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category."Also Read | Mumbai traffic alert: Routes to take, avoid amid Manoj Jarange Patil's rally 'Govt should not test patience of Maratha community'
“We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community. We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation,” PTI quoted Jarange as saying.
Jarange ended his hunger strike on the sixth day after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas stepped in to mediate on behalf of the state government in January this year. This was his seventh protest since 2023. At the time, Jarange warned that if the promised actions were not taken promptly, he would organise a large-scale movement in Mumbai.
(With inputs from PTI)
