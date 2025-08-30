Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China After Gap Of 7 Years, To Hold Talks With President Xi Jinping On Sunday


2025-08-30 07:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday on a keenly watched visit that assumed greater significance in view of sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on tariff.

Modi is in China primarily to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.

